Robert M. Roehl
Sheboygan - Robert M. Roehl, 84, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home, with his loving family at his side. Robert was born June 17, 1936 in Sheboygan to the late Arno and Lily (Baumgarter) Roehl. He attended local schools and graduated from North High School Class of 1955.
Robert proudly served in the US Air Force from 1955 to 1959.
On January 11, 1964 he was united in marriage to Sharon O'Neil in Waukegan, IL. Robert was a Wisconsin State Patrol Officer for 28 years, retiring in 1994.
In his earlier years he enjoyed deer hunting with his cousins. Robert was an avid reader; family was very important to him. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and enjoyed fishing with his grandson. Spending time at his winter home in Yuma, AZ was something Robert looked forward to the last 15 years.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon, son Michael (Shari) Roehl, daughters; Jacqueline (Richard) Montreal and Carrie (Dan) Jahnke, nine grandchildren; Emily, Abbie and Lila Montreal, Andi Roehl, Amanda Nagel, Zach Peiffer, Jacob Morgan, William and Chet Jahnke and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Daisy Nagel.. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother John Roehl.
A private Celebration of Robert's Life will be held at a later date.
