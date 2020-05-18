|
Robert M. Sonnenburg
Two Rivers - Robert M. Sonnenburg, age 89, a resident of Two Rivers, entered eternal life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two rivers.
Bob was born on December 10, 1930 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Walter and Eldora Leider Sonnenburg. Bob attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1949. He entered the United States Air Force in 1951 and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1955. He then returned to Manitowoc and became employed with Hamilton Industries, Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, followed by Mishicot High School in maintenance from where he retired in 1991. On September 2, 1950 he married Joy A. Gustavson at First German Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Bob was a long time member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joy; one sister, Karen Rank, Manitowoc; three nieces and two nephews, David (Ann) Rank, Manitowoc, Susan (Kevin) Winnega , Two Rivers, Salley (Charlie) Eckert, Francis Creek, Peggy (Mark) Nonnemacher, Manitowoc, and Steven (Lynnette) Marek, Two Rivers; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Eldora Sonnenburg and three brothers, Richard, Walter Jr., and Joel Sonnenburg.
Private funeral services will be held Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Jacob Hoff and Rev. Maurice Hoppe. Entombment will follow at Knollwood Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made in Bob's name to First German Ev. Lutheran Church the Lakeshore Humane Society. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 18 to May 19, 2020