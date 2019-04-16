|
Robert "Bob" M. Tisler
Manitowoc - Robert "Bob" M. Tisler, age 76, a Manitowoc resident, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at River Woods Place after a six year courageous battle with cancer, with the most positive attitude up until the end living his credo "Take it one day at a time."
He was born on August 28, 1942 in Manitowoc, son of the late William M. and Annabelle (Kostka) Tisler. Bob was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, Class of 1961. On June 2, 1973 he married the former Karen Skarda at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville. Bob was employed with the former Imperial Eastman of Manitowoc, currently Parker, for 42 years and 8 months as a Machinist in Hydraulic Hose Mfg., retiring in 2003, at the age of 60. Bob was the Founder of the Lakeshore Pedalers Club and the Lakeshore Senior Pedalers Club of Manitowoc and a member of the Lakeshore Snowmobile Club. He was an avid card player including poker and sheepshead. He was a member of the Thursday Night Badger Bowl Bowling League. Bob served as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Bob was an active volunteer at St. Vincent DePaul and a former member of St. Lukes Catholic Church of Two Rivers. He was a former member of the Manitowoc Jaycee's Club, the Melnik Sportsmans Club, and the Manitowoc Eagles Club. He was a current 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Bob and Karen were also members of the Cool City Campers where they enjoyed recreational camping throughout the State of Wisconsin.
Survivors include his wife: Karen Tisler, Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Kristine and Jason Smith, Amherst, WI.; one son: Brian Tisler and his girlfriend Shannon, Oshkosh; five grandchildren: Sydney and Dylan Smith, Addison, Colton and Trenton Tisler; one brother and sister-in-law: James (Jim) and Linda Tisler, Manitowoc; and two sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Diann and David Moore, Manitowoc, and Barbara and Daniel Ebert, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one brother and sister-in-law: William A. and Nancy Tisler, one sister and brother-in-law: Virginia (Ginnie) and William Rasmussen; along with other relatives and friends.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Avenue) Manitowoc, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Avenue) Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment at Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staffs of Heartland Hospice, Holy Family Memorial Cancer Center, River Woods Place and Rivers Bend Health & Rehabilitation for their care and compassion shown to Bob and his family.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019