|
|
Robert Milton Brull
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Robert Milton Brull, age 79, of Two Rivers, died early Wednesday morning July 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Felician Village, surrounded by the love of his family from near and far.
Robert "Bob" was born in Two Rivers on March 17, 1940 to Adolph and Sarah (Bashaw) Brull. He attended St. Luke's Catholic Grade School and Washington High School in Two Rivers, graduating with the class of 1958. On June 11, 1960 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Suzanne "Sue" Ruby Miller, at St. Luke's Catholic Church.
Bob enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1958-60 at Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson, Arizona, and from 1960-62 at McChord AFB in Tacoma, Washington. He and Sue moved back to Two Rivers where he eventually worked for the City Dairy stores and then bought the distributorship for Morning Glory Dairy in Manitowoc County, where he delivered milk to homes and stores in and around Two Rivers and Manitowoc. Bob retired from the City of Two Rivers Wastewater Treatment plant as a lab tech in 2000, after 30 years of service.
Bob enjoyed travelling with Sue, spending time with his family, remodeling homes and creating woodworking projects for his children and grand-children. You could always find him tinkering in his workroom.
Because of his St. Patty's Day birthday, he became an honorary Irishman, Bobby O'Brull, for his birthday celebrations. But his most cherished nickname was the name his grandchildren called him, "Bubba". They were fortunate to be able to share many special days, celebrations and memories with their Bubba.
Bob was preceded in death by his father Adolph, mother Sarah, father-in-law Irwin Miller, mother-in-law Marion Miller and Brothers-in-Law Victor LeClair, Sr. and Jack Strathmann. Bob is survived by Sue, his wife of 59 years; their three children: Lori (Bill) Walsh of Waukesha, Lisa (Ronnie) Backs of Bishop, GA, Gregg (Lisa) Brull of Oshkosh; ten grandchildren: Sarah Walsh (fiancé Sam Ernst), Emily (Alonso) Rodriguez; Jordan (Claire) Backs, Lexy Backs, Livy (Robert) Steele, Fletcher Backs (Callen); Justin Brull, Michaela Brull (Noah), Mason Brull, Connor Brull; and one great-grandchild: Ellie Brull.
He is further survived by sisters: Janet LeClair and Betty Strathmann of Two Rivers, and brothers: Ken (Lois) Brull of New Berlin, Jim (Sue) Brull of Green Bay. Also survived by in-laws: Patricia (Don) Aiello, Jim (Lois) Miller, Jack (Deb) Miller and many treasured nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Bob's life will be celebrated with a service led by Pastor Kim Henning at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Family will greet relatives and friends from 10:00am - 11:30am, service at 11:30am, with military funeral honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations to or would be appreciated. Klein and Stangel Funeral Home will be assisting the family with arrangements.
The Brull family would like to thank Dr. Julia Hester-Diaz, the Aurora Hospice team, especially Amber, and the wonderful staff at St. Mary's Felician Village, for the care and comfort provided to Bob and his family during his journey home.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 11 to July 12, 2019