Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
(910) 457-6944
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
Robert Peter (Bob) Felber


1936 - 2019
Robert Peter (Bob) Felber Obituary
Robert Peter Felber (Bob)

Wendell, NC - Robert Peter Felber (Bob), 83, of Wendell, NC, and formerly of Southport, passed away on July 30, 2019 at the Zebulon House.

Bob was born July 29, 1936 in Two Rivers, WI. He was the son of the late Robert Abraham Felber and Marie C. Ruchoeft Felber. Bob was a graduate of the Manitowoc Teacher's College and earned his master's degree from Carthage College. He was a veteran of the USMC and was well-respected educator for 33 years in Kenosha, WI, as the Dean of Students at Bullen Jr. High School and as the Dean and social studies teacher at Washington Jr. High School. He was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 32 years, Elizabeth Jane Felber, and a son Paul S. Felber.

Survivors include three sons, Bradley J. Felber (Sharon) of North Prairie, WI, Michael J. Felber (Trisha) of Kenosha, WI, and Jonathan L. Felber (Ronnie) of Wendell, NC; two step-sons, Robert E. Osmon Jr. (Carol) of Allen, MD, and Christopher D. Osmon (Stacey) of Lakeland, FL; a brother William Felber; two sisters, Bette Pankratz, and Pat Peper; and ten grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Northwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019
