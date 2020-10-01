Robert (Par) Princl
Mishicot - Robert L. (Par) Princl, age 90, longtime Mishicot resident, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center with family at his side.
Bob was born in Mishicot on March 18, 1930 to George and Jenny (Ramesh) Princl. He graduated from Mishicot High School in 1947 and immediately began working as a milk truck driver and at his Dad's cheese factory. On April 25, 1951, he married Helen J. Stedl at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kellnersville. Helen preceded him in death on April 4, 2010. He later became a semi-truck driver working for Princl Transfer Trucking and Koeppel Transfer until finally retiring at the age of 75. Bob logged over 1 million miles on each of his Mack, Peterbilt, and White Freight Liner Semi trucks. Over the many years, Bob remained very active at the Mishicot Village Park organizing & running many State Softball Tournaments, umpiring, and taking care of/maintaining the park grounds. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed the Packers, Brewers & Badgers; he enjoyed bowling and served as treasurer of his bowling league for many years; and was a longtime member of the Mishicot Lions Club and the February Club. Bob also enjoyed getting together with his "Friday Lunch Buddies"; playing sheepshead, and camping; and loved the time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his four children: Jan (Wayne) Klein of Two Rivers, LuAnn (Del) Decker of Manitowoc, Todd (Lynn) Princl of Green Bay, Jill (David) Schetter of Mishicot; his grandchildren: Sara Klein (special friend, Nicholas Schnick), Tim Klein (special friend, Lisa Pasek), Matt (Maranda) Decker, Clayton Decker, Sawyer Princl, Jordan Princl, Andrew Schetter, Bradley Schetter, and Kaitlyn Schetter (fiance, Nicholas Bartz); along with five great-grandchildren: Payton and Maya Marquardt; Gavin and Gwen Decker; and Nathan Decker. He is further survived by two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Clara Kath, Gertrude Rivest, and Michael Stedl; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Jenny Princl; his wife, Helen Princl; one grandson, Sean; one great grandson, four brothers, and one sister.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street, Mishicot. Rev. Jeff Briones will preside at the service, with entombment in Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, Saturday morning after 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. There will be no visitation held this evening.
The Princl family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation for the wonderful care given to our father over the past two years. Special thanks also to the caregivers of Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness.