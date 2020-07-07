Robert R. Christel
St. Nazianz - Robert Christel, age 92, a resident of St. Nazianz, entered into eternal life on Sunday evening, July 5, 2020 at Brillion West Haven Assisted Living in Brillion.
Bob was born on on May 19, 1928 in the Town of Eaton to the late Rudolph and Wilhemina "Minnie" Quante Christel. He graduated from Kiel High School with the class of 1946. Bob served his country in the United States Army overseas stationed in Germany during the Korean War. On June 6, 1953, Bob married Betty Denk at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clarks Mills. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2012. Bob was owner and operator of Christel Plumbing and Heating for many years in St. Nazianz. He was a charter member of the St. Nazianz Volunteer Fire Department and Cub Scout leader in St. Nazianz. Bob was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in St. Nazianz where he was an usher and served on various church committees over the years.
Survivors include Bob's four children and their spouses: Kathy and Tom Schleis, Brillion; Randy and Tammy Christel, Northfield, MN; Rick (Susan) Christel, Valders; Bob (Amie) Christel, Oconomowoc; one son-in-law: Rod Presl, Two Rivers; 11 grandchildren: Derrick (Lindsay) Hermann, Tessa Hermann, Ryan (Brittany) Schleis, Lauren (Peter) Than, Brady (Stephanie) Christel, and Brandon Christel, Logan and Greyson Christel and his fiancé Erika Schwalbe, Caleb (Malia) Christel, MaKensie, and Noah Christel; ten step grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three sisters-in-laws: Georgiana Witt, Marge Burkart, and Pat Crittendon, all of Manitowoc; a special niece: Jayette (Bob) Marsicek; also many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents: Rudolph and Wilhemina Christel; one daughter: Debby Presl; one brother: Vernon; one infant sister: Helen; two brothers-in-law: Louis Jr. and John Denk; three sisters-in-law and seven brothers-in-law: Dolores (Robert) Kohlbeck, Irene (Art) Zipperer, Ruth (LeRoy) McCarthy, Bill Crittendon, Paul Vogel, Lloyd Witt, and Fred Burkart.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 214 Church Street, St. Nazianz. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Richard Klingeisen. Entombment of the cremated remains will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Manitowoc. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Bob's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staffs of Brillion West Haven Assisted Living and Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for all of the kindness and care they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, N. 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.