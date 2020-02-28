|
Robert R. Steffen
Manitowoc - Robert R. Steffen, age 82, of Manitowoc passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Aurora Baycare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Robert was born July 6, 1937 in Sheboygan, son of the late William and Mary (Schwoerer) Steffen. He was a graduate of Kiel High School with the class of 1955. Robert first married the former Leone O'Hearn at St. Patrick Church, Maple Grove. He later married the former Sharon Teuke. She preceded him in death on September 5, 2012. Robert entered the U.S. Army in 1955 and retired in 1997 after 42 years of service.
Survivors include his children: Paul Steffen (Loretta Muise), Canton, GA; Theresa (David) Haupt, Valders; Julie Dellemonache and her fiancé Rick LaPean, Manitowoc; Lois (Ed) Slany, Marshfield; Kathryn (Kurt) Eastling, Appleton; stepchildren: Gregory Duthey, TN; Elizabeth Hartlaub, Kiel; Nadine Davis, New Jersey; Karen Duthey and her fiancé David Ziffer, River Falls; seven grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers and sisters: Jerome (Mary) Steffen, Green Bay; Margaret (Alan) Ade, Hustisford; Gerald (Rose) Steffen, Malone; Ruth (Lloydd) Gass, Two Rivers; William Steffen Sheboygan; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, a sister Christine and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 N 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with entombment to take place at Calvary Chapel Mausoleum, Manitowoc at a later time.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the Steffen family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020