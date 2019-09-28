Services
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Robert Smith


1937 - 2019
Robert Smith Obituary
Robert Smith

Two Rivers - died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Hamilton Care Center in Two Rivers. He was 82 years old. He was born on September 26, 1937, in Antigo. He married Bertha DeHart on November 25, 1967, in White Lake. She survives. He enjoyed woodworking, cycling, and gardening.

Survivors including his wife are three daughters, Pam Smith, Sturgeon Bay, Gayla (Jesse) Anderson, Two Rivers, Charlotte Luebke, Two Rivers; three sons, Kevin Smith, Vernon Smith, John (Jessica) Smith all of Sturgeon Bay; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home, Antigo.Visitation Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 28, 2019
