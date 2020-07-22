1/
Robert W. "Bob" Jaeger
1936 - 2020
Robert "Bob" W. Jaeger

Maribel - Robert "Bob" W. Jaeger, age 83, of Maribel, passed away Monday afternoon, July 20, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Bob was born September 6, 1936 in the Town of Maple Valley, Gillett, WI, son of the late Herman and Hattie (Klemens) Jaeger. On September 24, 1971 he married the former Beatrice Behrmann in Manitowoc. Bob worked at Mirro Aluminum Company for 30 years and also did some contract work on the side. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and family get togethers.

Survivors include his wife: Beatrice Jaeger, Maribel; one son: Troy Jaeger, Two Rivers; two daughters: Michelle (Larry) Ninnemann, Manitowoc, Tracy Bashaw, Manitowoc; four grandchildren: Melissa and Jennifer Kuik, both of Green Bay, Miranda and Samuel Bashaw, both of Manitowoc; three great grandchildren: William French, Manitowoc, Sawyer Wiegert, Green Bay, Willow Garrison, Manitowoc; one sister: Darlene Dey, Gresham; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Ronald (Carol) Jaeger, Gillett, Carol Jaeger, Mishicot; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Laverne Coppersmith, Yvonne Behrmann, Erich Birkholz, Bobby (Ann Lee) Behrmann and Bill Behrmann. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one daughter-in-law: Christine Jaeger; two brothers and one sister-in-law: David (Carol) Jaeger, Donald Jaeger; one brother-in-law: Marlin Dey; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bob Coppersmith, Dennis Behrmann, Marlene Birkholz and Eddie Behrmann.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and there will be no funeral services held due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Pfeffer Funeral Home, Dr. Ai and all the nurses at St. Vincent Hospital.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
