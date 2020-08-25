Robert William (Bob) Sitzman, Sr.
Hartford - Robert William (Bob) Sitzman Sr., of Hartford, Wisconsin, went home to Heaven on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 88 years, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 18, 1932 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the son of John and Elizabeth (nee Diener) Sitzman. He married Marilyn Diane Gandre at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kohler in 1953.
Bob was a submariner in the U.S. Navy for over 20 years and retired as a Master Chief Electronics Technician in 1973. Following his retirement, he moved his family to Manitowoc, Wisconsin, where he began a career with Wisconsin Public Service at the Kewaunee Nuclear Power Plant. He applied his naval experience and knowledge of nuclear reactor operations to develop maintenance procedures for the plant and concluded his career in supply chain management. After retiring from WPS in 1994, Bob and Marilyn bought their dream home on Lake Camelot in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, where they continued to build a treasure chest of family memories. Bob's joys in life included coin collecting, fishing, hunting, boating, camping, and most of all, family time.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marilyn Sitzman (nee Gandre). His children, Ronald (Carol) Sitzman, Gary (Karen) Sitzman, David (Chris) Sitzman, Lori (Doug) LeClair, and Robert Jr. (Andrea) Sitzman.
He was proud of his 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister Betty.
Visitation is Thursday, August 27, from 1-2 PM at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center St., Hartford, Wisconsin. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Rev. Aaron Steinbrenner will officiate. Private entombment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family. Your online condolences can be placed on our website at www.berndt-ledesma.com