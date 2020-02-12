|
|
Robyn Smith
Manitowoc - Robyn (Steenburgh) Smith, Manitowoc, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 10, 2020 with her family by her side at the age of 52.
Robyn was born on August 13, 1967 in Peterborough, Ontario daughter of the late Wallace and Bernetta (Barton) Steenburgh. Robyn touched many lives throughout her life, working in the public and school system in both Peterborough, Ont. and Manitowoc, WI. The one thing she loved the most was staying at home with her children and grandchild and watching them grow up.
She is survived by her husband: Dale Smith, three children - Manitowoc: Nicole Brey (daughter), Arnie Abbet (special friend), Curt Brey (son-in-law), Port Huron, MI: Victoria Cotter (daughter), Manitowoc, Eric Smith (stepson), and her two grandsons Nathan Brey and Benjamin Cotter; three sisters and brothers-in-law residing in Canada: Crystal (Paul) Buchner, Karen Clute, Julie Graham, Pete Campbell, Canada, Dana (Sandy) Smith, Manitowoc, other nieces, nephews and friends residing throughout Canada.
A family gathering will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Connection Church, 1445 North Rapids Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM. Flowers can be sent to the Connection Church on Friday, February 21 from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM or Saturday February 22 from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Robyn would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rebecca Johnston at Aurora Healthcare who has helped her with many struggles throughout the past 10 years. Also, an extended thank you to the Aurora Hospice for helping her be comfortable during her last days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020