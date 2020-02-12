Services
Jens Family Funeral Home
1122 South 8th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-1568
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Connection Church,
1445 North Rapids Road,
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Connection Church
1445 North Rapids Road
Manitowoc, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn Smith


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robyn Smith Obituary
Robyn Smith

Manitowoc - Robyn (Steenburgh) Smith, Manitowoc, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 10, 2020 with her family by her side at the age of 52.

Robyn was born on August 13, 1967 in Peterborough, Ontario daughter of the late Wallace and Bernetta (Barton) Steenburgh. Robyn touched many lives throughout her life, working in the public and school system in both Peterborough, Ont. and Manitowoc, WI. The one thing she loved the most was staying at home with her children and grandchild and watching them grow up.

She is survived by her husband: Dale Smith, three children - Manitowoc: Nicole Brey (daughter), Arnie Abbet (special friend), Curt Brey (son-in-law), Port Huron, MI: Victoria Cotter (daughter), Manitowoc, Eric Smith (stepson), and her two grandsons Nathan Brey and Benjamin Cotter; three sisters and brothers-in-law residing in Canada: Crystal (Paul) Buchner, Karen Clute, Julie Graham, Pete Campbell, Canada, Dana (Sandy) Smith, Manitowoc, other nieces, nephews and friends residing throughout Canada.

A family gathering will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Connection Church, 1445 North Rapids Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM. Flowers can be sent to the Connection Church on Friday, February 21 from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM or Saturday February 22 from 8:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

Robyn would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rebecca Johnston at Aurora Healthcare who has helped her with many struggles throughout the past 10 years. Also, an extended thank you to the Aurora Hospice for helping her be comfortable during her last days.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -