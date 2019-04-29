|
|
Rodney D. Kubichka
Manitowoc - Rodney D. Kubichka, age 77, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life late Friday evening, April 26, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc.
Rodney was born on January 31, 1942 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Stanley and Emily Hynek Kubichka. Rodney attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1962. He had been employed with Heresite Protective Coatings for many years followed by employment at Buffalo Don's Atresian Wells from where he retired. Rodney married Lucille Copiskey in May 1976 in Waukegan, Illinois. Rodney enjoyed caring for his beautiful flowers every summer along with his wife Lucy at their home. He also loved the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and Wisconsin Badgers, playing cards, pitching horseshoes, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Lucille; five children: Kelli (Tom) Dank, Elroy; John (Doreen) Cavanaugh, Manitowoc; Dawn (Todd) Hubbartt, Manitowoc, Rodney Marotz and Linda Peterman, Manitowoc; Kim Marotz and Nick Meissner, Mishicot; 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, five brothers and sisters to include: Roger (Connie) Kubichka, Manitowoc; Karen Knatzke, Cato; Richard (Lou Anne) Kubichka, Manitowoc; Christine Green, Manitowoc; Lori (Gene) Gauthier, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Stanley and Emily Kubichka; one grandson: Baby Greg; two brothers: David in infancy and Randy Kubichka.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Officiating will be Deacon Alan Boeldt. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. For family and friends wishing to attend please meet at the main entrance to Evergreen Cemetery on North 18th Street at 10:20 a.m. to process then to the gravesite location.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019