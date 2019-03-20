|
Rodney H. Vesper
Watertown - Rodney H. Vesper, 73, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at UW-Madison Hospital.
Funeral Services for Rodney will be held on Thursday, March 21 at 11 o'clock a.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek with Rev. Dale Vlastnik officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church on Thursday from 9 o'clock a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Rodney Howard Vesper was born January 13, 1946 in Watertown, son of Howard and Eleanor (nee Mavis) Vesper. He graduated Johnson Creek High School with the class of 1965. He worked at Friskies for over 37 years. On May 13, 2000, he married the former Maryann Losiniecki at St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek. In his spare time, Rodney enjoyed fishing, bowling, Wii bowling, drumming, bingo, and playing Candy Crush. He enjoyed watching WWE and NASCAR. He was also an avid Packers and Brewers fan.
Rodney is survived by his wife, Maryann of Watertown; sons, Rodney (Rachael) of Rose lake, ID, John (Theresa) of Watertown; grandchildren, Amanda, Aron (Janene), John Howard, Shyanne, and Elijah Vesper, Kaelynn and Kelsey Castro; sister, Judy Vesper of Manitowoc; as well as other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marilyn Vesper.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 20, 2019