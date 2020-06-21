Roger C. Barner
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Roger C. Barner, age 78, of Two Rivers passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Manitowoc Health and Rehab Center.
Roger was born November 22, 1941 in Two Rivers, son of the late George and Leona (Coenen) Barner. Roger served in the U. S. Army with the 377th Light Maintenance Co Manitowoc Reserve from January 3, 1964 until December 9, 1969. He served his active duty during the Vietnam War from May 13, 1968 until November 15, 1969. On October 17, 1964 he was united in marriage to the former Marilyn Leiker at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on June 18, 1997.
Roger was employed as a machinist at Paragon, Grumann's, Estran Corp and then Lube Devices before his retirement.
Survivors include his daughter: Marilyn Barner (Deb Hendrickson), Elkhart Lake; Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Shirley Barner, Two Rivers; Benjamin Leiker, MI; Zita Leiker, OH; Patrick & Freda Leiker, NV; Gloria Bratz, Valders; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister-in-law: Howard & Phyllis Barner and Allen Barner; two nephews: Terry "Evel" Barner and Brian Barner; one niece: Julie Leiker and several in-laws: Mary Leiker, John Leiker, Katherine Leiker, Jacqueline & Richard Sterne and Richard Bratz.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers following our services. Full military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post #1248 and the American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., also at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 21, 2020.