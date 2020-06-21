Barney made sure Marilyn went roller skating at Rollaire Skate center. With a lot of coaxing Barney was convinced to give it a try per mom. They were two Fun loving - great people who raised an amazing daughter Bowser. Mom and dad enjoyed the friendship With Roger and Marilyn at the rink and I was privileged to see Bowser grow up on skates and even got to play Ball for Estran with both of them. Best cookies ever!! Roger will be missed by many - we hope you find comfort knowing how special You and your family were to ours. Our heartfelt sympathy to you, Marilyn. The Paulson and Aukamp Families

Susan Aukamp (Paulson)

Friend