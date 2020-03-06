|
Roger C. Olewinski
Mishicot - Roger C. Olewinski, age 81, of 3615 Benzinger Rd., Mishicot, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Roger was born August 8, 1938 in West Allis, Wisconsin to the late Alexander and Genevieve Olewinski. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1957, and then served in the United States Marine Corps where he met his future wife Patricia, whom he married at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Springfield, MA.
While raising their four children in nearby Agawam, MA, Roger began his career as an offset print operator and was active at the local Polish American Club. Roger and Pat relocated their family to Tisch Mills in 1981 where Roger continued his career in printing while operating the Forst Hall with his wife. Roger loved gardening, his lawncare, and spending time with his family.
Roger is survived by his three sons: Gregory (Marlis) Olewinski, Roger Jr. (Ginny) Olewinski, Robert (Kim) Olewinski; one daughter Lisa (Tom) Heyroth; ten grandchildren Cassie (Devon) Hicks, Aidan, Nathaniel, Elizabeth (Nathan) Udell, Alyssa (Isaiah Hruby-Waubano), Jessica (Cody VerVort), Jennifer, Andy (Alyssa), Louis, Jerrod; nine great-grandchildren Bernadette, Arlo, Addyson, Aubree, Tucker, August, Levi, Makennah, Bristol; one brother Russell (Christine); and many extended family members. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife Patricia; brothers: Robert, Alexander Jr., and Ronald; and sisters: Catherine and Delores.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tues., March 10, 2020 at St. Isidore the Farmer Catholic Church, 18424 Tisch Mills Rd. (Tisch Mills). Rev. Dennis Drury will officiate, assisted by pastoral minister, Christal Wavrunek, with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Tues. at the church, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. There will be no Monday evening visitation.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Olewinski family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020