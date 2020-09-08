1/1
Roger D. Niemisto
Roger D. Niemisto

De Pere - Roger Niemisto Sr. passed peacefully in his home next to his wife Cecelia on Friday Sept 4th. Roger was the son of Arvo and Lillian Niemisto and was born on Feb 13, 1934 in Washburn, WI. He married his high school sweetheart Cecelia (Sally) King on December 24th, 1956. Roger served his country in the Army from 1957 to 1959. He lived most of his life with his wife Sally and 4 children in Mishicot, WI and worked for Wisconsin Electric Power Company for 26 years. Roger loved most to spend time with his family having good food, conversation and laughs. Roger also loved to travel on a whim going wherever the wind took him and Sally.

Roger was preceded in death by 2 daughters Laurie Niemisto (1978) and Margaret Schwerma (1996).

He is survived by wife Sally, his 2 children: Roger Niemisto Jr and Lisa Holsen, his 5 grandchildren: Laurie Latifi, Chad Schwerma, Russel Schwerma, Mitchell Holsen and Brian Holsen, and his 5 great grandchildren: Arian and Armen Latifi, Caitlin Schwerma and Archer and Dominic Holsen.

There will be no formal funeral service. Condolences may be sent to Sally Niemisto in c/o Lisa Holsen, 2121 Meadow Way, Manitowoc, WI 54220.

Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 8 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
