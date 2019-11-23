Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Manitowoc - Roger E. Krueger Sr. age 84, a Manitowoc resident, died on Friday, November 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Roger was born on September 16, 1935 in Sheboygan, son of the late Elmer and Irene (Grunow) Krueger. He grew up and attended school in Sheboygan. On September 22, 1956 Roger was married to the former Gloria J. Edwards at St. John-St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsville. The couple recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Roger worked for 44 years retiring in 2001 from the Invincible Metal Furniture Company of Manitowoc. He enjoyed bowling, baseball, golfing, shooting pool, fishing, hunting and especially loved to woodwork.

Survivors include his loving wife: Gloria Krueger, Manitowoc; his five children and their spouses: Rojean Grimm, Manitowoc; Shirleen "Dee Dee" (Roy) Moore, Manitowoc; Shelly (Randy) Lampereur, Cato; Dawn (Allen) Seefeldt, Manitowoc; Roger "Sonny" (Sara) Krueger Jr., Manitowoc; eleven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; twenty three great grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; one sister: Beverly Riederer, Fond du Lac; three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Jim Robbins, Ripon; Tom Sturtz, Manitowoc; Bruce (Carol) Edwards, Manitowoc; Genevieve Nighorn, Green Bay; Shirley Jentsch, Potter; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Irene Krueger; one brother: Kendal Krueger; three sisters: Mary Ann Krueger, Bernadine Robbins, Barbara Sturtz; one son-in-law: Steven Grimm.

Roger's wishes were to be cremated and no formal services to be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
