Roger J. Albrecht
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Roger J. Albrecht, age 92, a Two Rivers resident, died on Monday, October 27, 2020 at the St. Paul Villa in Kaukauna.
Roger was born on December 22, 1927 in Two Rivers, son of the late Albert Albrecht and Ruby (Meverden) Albrecht. Roger lost his mother as an infant, but was lovingly raised by Christine (Althen) Albrecht, the only Mom he knew.
On December 31, 1946 he married the former Joyce R. Cavagnetto in Fort Benning, Ga. Joyce preceded him in death on July 24, 2016.
Roger was a World War II Army Veteran. He was employed at the Two Rivers Pontiac Garage, East Side Auto and Torrison Chevrolet as a mechanic and service manager. Roger and Joyce were charter members of The Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. They were members of the Holy Redeemer Card Club and Roger was a member of the parish Dart Ball Team. In retirement he enjoyed traveling with Joyce and family and attending the many sports, music and theater events of his grandchildren. Roger enjoyed woodworking and building furniture for family. He also enjoyed hunting trips to a cabin he built in northern Michigan. Roger served as a crossing guard for Magee School for 14 years and delivered cars from the Seven Mile Auto Auction in Milwaukee to the Green Bay area.
Survivors include his children: Nancy (Wayne) Mueller, Two Rivers; Gary (Tamara) Albrecht, Madison; Lisa (Gerald) Norz, DePere; seven grandchildren: Heidi (Andrew) Mehan, Bryant (Crystal) Mueller, Matthew Albrecht, Elyse (Jason) Jadczak, Annika (Daniel) Uden, Kelsey (Maxwell) Brock, Lindsay (Spencer) Ganz; eleven great grandchildren: Sawyer, Finley, Mason and Olivia Mehan, Theo Mueller, Jackson and Lincoln Jadczak, Samara and Kyra Uden, Lina Brock and Micah Ganz; sister and brother-in-law: Charleen (John) Steinhauer, Green Bay; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Rillie Hickey, Norway, MI; Clem (Dorothy) Cavagnetto, Iron Mountain, MI; Glenn Cavagnetto, Vulcan, MI; Doug (Gloria) Cavagnetto, Plainview, MN; Sandy Cavagnetto, Vulcan, MI. Nieces, nephews, relatives and friends survive, including long time friend Karl Stoeger. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce after 69 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by brothers and a sister-in-laws: Albert and Doris Albrecht Jr., Rev. Lyle and Judy Albrecht; brother-in-law Norbert Cavagnetto; sister-in-law Barbara Cavagnetto and brother-in-law Martin Hickey, Jr.; and two nephews: Dennis Cavagnetto and Philip Steinhauer. Roger's dear friend William Southern passed just a few months before Roger.
Private Family Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Pioneers Rest Cemetery, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be Rev. Dave Pleier. Due to the current health emergency, a live streaming of the service will be on the following facebook page; Lakeshore Family Funeral Home, Manitowoc. A Mass and dinner will be planned for a later date.
Roger loved people and maintained a sense of humor with health care workers even through the last few weeks. The family wishes to extend their appreciation for the care Roger received at McCormick Memorial Home in Allouex, WI and St. Paul Villa in Kaukauna.