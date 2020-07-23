Roger L. Hansen
Manitowoc - Roger L. Hansen, age 78, of Manitowoc, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Roger was born on June 8, 1942 in De Pere, son of the late Alvin H. and Viola (Nelsen) Hansen. He served in the United States Navy. On December 28, 1963 Roger married the former Bonnie Grainger at First Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. He worked at Firestone as a mechanic for 25 years until his retirement in 1992. Roger owned and operated the Manty BMX Track. He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. Roger was very active in the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts in various roles. He received the District Award of Merit, Silver Beaver Award, and earned the Adult Order of the Arrow & Brotherhood Order of the Arrow. Recipient of the Elk's Citizen of the Year Award for his many years of service with the scouting program in Manitowoc County, and his service on the Disability Committee of the City of Manitowoc. Roger was an awesome father and enjoyed as much time as he could with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 56 ½ years: Bonnie Hansen, Manitowoc; two sons and daughters-in-law: Kristopher C. (Jennifer) Hansen, Appleton, Leon R. (Cindy) Hansen, Mishicot; two daughters and one son-in-law: Kari N. (Steve) Brogan, Manitowoc, LauraLee G. Granger, LA; 14 grandchildren: Jesse (Katy) Hansen, Tyler Hansen, Fallon (Jordan) Lile, Brandon Hansen, Miranda Hansen, and her special friend: Michael, Zachery (Mackenzie) Dommer, Brandon Wittenberg, Halie Wittenberg, Kiara Brogan and her Fiancé: Jacob Steele, Macie Brogan, Austin Granger, Haley Granger, Jayden Hansen, McKenna Hansen; 10 ½ great-grandchildren; one brother and three sisters-in-law: Wayne (Audrey) Hansen, Two Rivers, Lois Hansen, Shoto, LueAnn Grainger, Green Bay; one sister and two brothers-in-law: Georgia (Wayne) Kurth, CT, Kurth E. Grainger, Oshkosh, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Alvin and Viola Hansen; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Captain Kurth R. (Loraine B.) Grainger, two brothers-in-law: Alvin A. Hansen, Gerald L. Hansen; one brother-in-law: Ray T. Grainger, other relatives also preceded him in death.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded following the service at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thanks the nurses and staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for all the loving compassionate care given to Roger. The family would also like to thank Dr. Mark Herring for all his special care given to Roger over the years.