Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church
3902 Meadow Lane
Manitowoc, WI
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church
3902 Meadow Lane
Manitowoc, WI
Roger Stuebs Obituary
Roger Stuebs

Madison - Roger Stuebs, age 59, entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He was born on June 22, 1959 in Manitowoc, to the late Ralph and Marie (Peterson) Stuebs. He became a member of God's Kingdom through Baptism at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Newtonburg and later he was Confirmed at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. Roger attended Riverview School and was an active participant in the Special Olympics playing baseball and basketball most of his life. He always strived to be independent and employed. Roger enjoyed his last job at the Village Inn in Two Rivers until he became ill in 2018. He was an avid sports fan for the Brewers, Bucks and Packers. Roger always enjoyed playing sheepshead and wiffle ball with his family. He was a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church and looked forward to Sundays there with his sister Carol.

Survivors include his ten brothers and sisters: Ronald (Diane) Stuebs, Jackson; Rev. Ralph Stuebs, Lima, OH; Robert (Angela) Stuebs, Atchinson, KS; Rev. William (Carol) Stuebs, Yakima, WA; Bonnie (Dave) Melander, Fargo, ND; Patricia (Pete) Dondlinger, Manitowoc; Elaine Schroeder, Manitowoc; Darrell (Tere) Stuebs, FL; Carol (Michael) Lorrigan, Manitowoc; Penny Schorer, Atchinson, KS, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Marie Stuebs.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 3902 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc. The Rev.'s Robert Kujawski and Stephen Melso will officiate with burial of his cremated remains at St. John's Cemetery, Newtonburg. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics in Roger's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

The family would like to thank Lakeland Care for all the support they have given Roger over the years. We would also like to thank Integrity Care of Madison, especially Beth for the compassion and kindness shown Roger the past few months.

Roger you are home with Mom and Dad in Heaven, we will miss you.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019
