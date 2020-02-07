|
|
Roger W. Brey
Manitowoc - Roger W. Brey, age 52, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on November 17, 1967 in Manitowoc, son of the late Norbert and Clara (Anderson) Brey. Roger attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1986. In his younger years, he was employed with Marc's Big Boy, Coach Light Inn, and the Lakeshore Humane Society, all of Manitowoc. Roger also belonged to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. He enjoyed watching professional wrestling as well as NASCAR. Above all, Roger enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his niece and nephew.
Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law: Jim (Jodi) Brey; one nephew: Eric Brey (special friend Stephanie Watkins); and one niece: Elizabeth Brey, all of Manitowoc. Other relatives and friends also survive. Roger was preceded in death by his parents: Norbert and Clara Brey as well as many aunts, uncles and other relatives.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Roger will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the Brey family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020