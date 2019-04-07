|
Roger W. Schneider
Manitowoc - Roger W. Schneider, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on the morning of April 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Roger was born in Manitowoc on September 27, 1924, youngest son of the late Florian W. and Marie (Anholt) Schneider. He attended Jambo Creek Elementary and Kettle Range Elementary Schools. As a young man at the age of 15, Roger left home to work on a farm where he met the love of his life. On September 10, 1949 he married the former Bernardine Shebesta at St. Mary Catholic Church, Tisch Mills. After his marriage to Birdie, he was employed with Hamilton Industries, Two Rivers, and then moved to Milwaukee where he worked two jobs at a time to make ends meet. The couple eventually built a home in Mishicot where they raised their two children. Roger accepted a position with The Boston Store in Manitowoc, which later became Johnson Hills Department Store. He was the manager of the appliance and T.V. departments for several years. Roger left Johnson Hills and acquired the ownership of M and A Electronics in Manitowoc, which eventually became known as Team Electronics. In 1980, Roger sold the business to his son and daughter-in-law Dean and Kathy Schneider and retired at the age of 55.
Survivors include his wife: Bernardine Schneider, Manitowoc; one son and daughter-in-law: Dean P. and Kathy Schneider, Manitowoc; one daughter: Deanna Johnson, Two Rivers, six grandchildren: Jessica (Matt) Cumberland , Jason Schneider , Jane Lea (Mark) Brennan, Patrick Johnson, , Janelle (Mark) Schraufnagel, Elizabeth Johnson; nine great grandchildren: Danielle Brennan, Emily (Ryan) Darlage, Jacob Brennan, Kaitlyn Brennan, Blake Hartlaub, Luke Schraufnagel, Abigayle Schraufnagel, Ellie Cumberland, Rylea Cumberland; four great great grandchildren: Rihana and Finley Milligan, Hayden and Joseph Darlage; and a brother-in-law: Leo Shebesta Jr. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifelong friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Leo and Lucille Shebesta Sr.; three half-sisters: Lucille Kennedy, Ruth Compty, Ethel Schneider; a half-brother: Earl Schneider; a sister: Marcella Brightman and a brother: Russel Schneider.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau with burial of his cremated remains at St. Mary Cemetery, Tisch Mills.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers, from 9:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 until 10:15 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
Roger and Birdie enjoyed spending winters at their home in Arizona for many years and spending time with family. He was especially proud of being the patriarch of 5 generations.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019