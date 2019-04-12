|
Roland A. "Rollie" Karbon
Manitowoc - Roland A. "Rollie" Karbon, age 95, of Manitowoc, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Roland was born on June, 12, 1923, in Town of Kossuth, son of the late Joseph and Ella (Wacholz) Karbon. Roland attended the Rockwood High School and entered the United States Navy during WWII serving on the USS Lake Champlain Aircraft Carrier from October 23, 1942 until his honorable discharge on March 5, 1946. On October 29, 1946 Roland married the former Geneva M. Herrmann at St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek. The couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary last October. He was self-employed working in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry as Karbon's Refrigeration & Appliance for 25 years and retired from Schaus Heating & Refrigeration after 20 years. Roland was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and The Manitowoc Eagles Aerie #806.
Survivors include his wife: Geneva Karbon, Manitowoc; three sons and one daughter-in-law: Roger Karbon, Manitowoc; Ronald Karbon, Manitowoc; Dennis (Cindy) Karbon, Manitowoc; one daughter and son-in-law: Joan (Bill) O'Connor, Albany; four grandchildren: Jason (Ali) Reimer; Nicole (Bill) Cockroft; Jaclyn Karbon; Courtney (Chris) Bolle; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Ella Karbon; one infant daughter: Mary Lou Karbon; four brothers and one sister-in-law; two sisters and two brothers-in-law.
Private funeral services were held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Deacon Alan Boeldt officiated with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019