Ronald A. Braun
Manitowoc - Ronald A. Braun, age 56, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
Ronnie was born on August 27, 1963 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Clemens and Marianne Lesperance Braun. Ronnie attended Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. He was a truck driver with Pozorski Hauling for 14 years, Roger Schaaf Trucking for 8 years, and for twenty years he drove truck for Vinton Construction Company. On October 26, 2002 he married Christine C. Schroeder in Manitowoc. Ronnie enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking outdoors on the grill and following the Green Bay Packer's football team.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Christine; two daughters, Chantal Watkins, Manitowoc, Ceira (Jordan) Watkins, Lake Stevens, WA; one grandson, Nero Garza; five brothers and sisters, Lynn (Butch) Drumm, Manitowoc, Jerry (Shelly) Braun, Manitowoc, Sue (Ted) Torrison, Pound, Bob (Laurie) Braun, Manitowoc, Kevin (Barb) Braun, Manitowoc; father-in-law, Dale (Edie) Schroeder, Two Rivers; mother-in-law, Chantal Schroeder, Manitowoc; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Sylvie (Todd) Schebesta, Francis Creek, Pascal (Sharol) Schroeder, Manitowoc, Karen Schroeder, Manitowoc; Godson, Garrett Braun; two special friends, Tim York and Lee Wagner; nieces, nephews along with other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clemens and Marianne Braun.
Memorial services will be held 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Judine Duerwaechter. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Aurora Hospice staff for all the compassionate care they gave to Ronnie. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparkside.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020