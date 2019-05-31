|
|
Ronald C. "Butch" Fallier
Clarks Mills - Ronald C. "Butch" Fallier, age 69, a Clarks Mills resident, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born April 21, 1950 in Manitowoc, son of the late Crawford and Elaine (Olp) Fallier. Butch attended Lincoln High School and enlisted in the United States Army on June 6, 1967. On December 19, 1970 he married the former Jane Neumeyer at First German Lutheran Church, Manitowoc. During his military career he was stationed in many different places including Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. At one time, he was also a recruiter in Manitowoc and retired from the military on June 30, 1987. After retiring from the military, Butch was employed with VPI in Manitowoc for 17 years. He was a member of numerous organizations including the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731, American Legion - Drews Bleser Post #88, Amvets Post 99, Manitowoc HOG Chapter, and the Maribel Sportsman's Club. He enjoyed camping with his family at Devil's River and Sherwood Forest, shooting trap, coaching softball, and bowling. Butch loved his motorcycle and going on road trips, especially to Florida.
Survivors include his loving wife: Jane Fallier, Clarks Mills; his son: Ronald Fallier Jr. (Lindsey Ray), Manitowoc; his grandchildren: Keira Nicole, Kelsey Anne, and Jayleen Marie; one sister and brother-in-law: Joyce (Myron) Krueger, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Denise Fallier, Brillion; three brothers-in-law: Thomas (Patricia) Neumeyer, Mentone, CA, and Dale (Carolyn) Neumeyer, Clarks Mills, and Robert Benson, Hobart, IN; and two sisters-in-law: Denise (Kurt) Sikes, Franklin, IN, and Bonnie (Milan) Trisic, Crown Point, IN. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He is further preceded in death by his brother: Terry Fallier; three brothers-in-law: Robert Neumeyer, John Neumeyer, and James Neumeyer; one sister-in-law: Kim Benson; two nephews: Angel Trisic and John Neumeyer Jr.; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at First German Lutheran Church, 1033 South 8th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Mark Johnston with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. The visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at First German Lutheran Church, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the numerous doctors and staff as well as Aurora Hospice and caregivers and Aunt Mary Giffel for the care and compassion they have shown to Butch.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 31 to June 2, 2019