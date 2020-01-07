|
|
Ronald D. Gleichner
Wauwatosa - Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 54. Beloved husband of Karen Doubek for 24 years, cherished son of Anne Gleichner (nee Spiering) and admired brother of Douglas (Debbie) Gleichner. Also survived by his uncle Charles (Carol) Spiering and cousin Rosie Bugs. Ron was preceded in death by his father, Duwayne Gleichner and nephew, Andrew Doubek.
Ron grew up in Manitowoc, WI and attended MSOE in Milwaukee. He was employed at Cornell Communications as a Support Engineer for the past 10 years. He enjoyed spending many summers in the Northwoods perfecting his fishing skills. Ron and Karen have been very generous with their time and hearts caring for homeless dogs over the past 15 years. Together they have fostered and adopted over 16 furry friends. Ron will be sadly missed by his companions, Sophie and Jack.
Ron's artistic gifts were demonstrated at an early age in his sketches, coloring and photography. Ron delighted his family and friends with his culinary skills. Not only will we miss his pulled pork and beef bourguignon, but even more, his kind, loving soul and great sense of humor.
Ron was a loyal friend to his brothers-in-law, Mike Andrew, Steve Doubek and Mike Ahmad and a treasured friend to his sisters-in-law, Vicki Andrew, Laura Ahmad and Debbie Gleichner. Ron was also a very dear friend of Suzanne Sellards.
Ron was adored by all of his nieces and nephews. He had a loving and close relationship with each of them: Alex, Erin, Drew, Meg, Mitch (Morgan) and Sergei. He is further survived by other family and friends.
Visitation for Ron will be held on Saturday, January 11 at Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, 8424 W. Center Street, Milwaukee, from 10 a.m. - 12 noon, followed by a Celebration of Life Service.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Ron's love for animals, memorials to the MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Control Commission) would be greatly appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt
Funeral & Cremation Services
Wauwatosa
414-774-5010
www.schmidtandbartelt.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020