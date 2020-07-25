Ronald D. "Ron" Mott
Crivitz, WI - Ronald D. "Ron" Mott, age 84 of Crivitz, formerly of Larrabee, died peacefully with family at his side, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Rivers Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center of Manitowoc.
Ron was born May 12, 1936 in the town of Gibson to George and Ida (Hagenow) Mott and attended Mishicot Public Schools. On May 21, 1955, he married Ramona Swiecichowski in the town of Maple Grove, Shawano County. The couple was blessed with three children, and recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Ron worked for Vinton Construction for 36 years and was a member of Local 139 Operating Engineers. He retired in 1995. After retirement, Ron and Ramona moved to Crivitz where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and loved working on his John Deere tractor. Ron drove stock cars for many years; and together the couple also enjoyed years of traveling. After Kingsbury Beer was no longer available, Ron would occasionally enjoy a few Miller High Life's with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona; three children: Debbie (Paul) Dellemann, Rick (Pam) Mott, and Pam (Mike) Pantzlaff, all of Larrabee; seven grandchildren: Brian Dellemann, Sally (Brent) Standaert, Phil Mott, Katie Mott, Jessica (Roy) Allen, Johnathon Pantzlaff, and Amber Pantzlaff (special friend, Bo); nine great-grandchildren: Cambria & Ashlyn; Will & Ben; Alivia, Eli, Jayce, Owen, and Landon. He is further survived by a brother-in-law, David Swiecichowski of Green Bay; sister-in-law, Virginia Elsen of Seymour; many nieces & nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ida Mott; father and mother-in-law, John and Helen Swiecichowski; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Gerald (Diana) Mott and Mary Lou Swiecichowski; and a brother-in-law, Joe Elsen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 423 S. Main Street, Mishicot. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Jeff Briones, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. There will be no Monday evening visitation.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Mott family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Rivers Bend Health & Rehab and the caregivers of Unity Hospice for the compassion and wonderful care extended to Ron.