Ronald D. Seizert
Two Rivers - Ronald D. Seizert, age 65, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Ron was born on March 6, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio, son of the late Dean and Helen (Braun) Seizert. He graduated from Whetstone High School in Columbus, Ohio in 1972 and attended the United States Naval Academy, graduating in 1976. He then attended training at Mare Island, CA followed by Nuclear Power School in Pocatello, Idaho, and Surface Warfare School in Newport, RI. He was assigned to Norfolk Naval Base for his active duty service aboard the USS Virginia. In June, 1981 he left active service and affiliated with the Naval Reserves stationed out of Milwaukee, WI where he served as the Commanding Officer for three separate units and retired as the Executive Officer of NR SPAWAR HQ 213 with the rank of Captain in 1998. He started as an engineer with Wisconsin Electric in Milwaukee, WI in 1981. He then moved to Two Rivers, WI in 1990 with his family when Wisconsin Electric started moving the nuclear power department to Point Beach Nuclear Power Plant in the summer of 1997. He served in several leadership and management roles within the plant through several ownership changes. During this time he earned a Master's degree in Leadership and Organizational Development from Silver Lake College. In 1997, he decided to pursue a new career and was immediately hired at Roncalli High School as a physics teacher. He taught there while also serving as coach for cross country, wrestling and track for 11 years and served as Dean of Students for several years. Ron had a love for life that was obvious to all who knew him. This love came out as he coached and mentored the students of Roncalli and personally, as he worked in the yard, cared for and fed the neighborhood wild animals, often doling out noogies and pranking his grandkids, duct-taping Christmas presents and partaking in outdoor fitness activities.
Survivors include his high school sweetheart and loving spouse of 41 years: Beth Seizert of Two Rivers, WI; son, Sterling (Rebecca) Seizert of Spring Lake, NC; daughter, Olivia Seizert of Manitowoc, WI; brother, Gerry Seizert of Bloomfield Hills, MI; brother, Chad (Barbara) Seizert of MN; sister, Donna (Keith) Henson of Perrysburg, OH; five grandchildren: Greyson, Memphys, Sydney, October, and Nora; his mother-in-law, Joyce Baker, Columbus, OH; and a brother-in-law: Stephen Baker, Columbus, OH. He is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents: Dean and Helen Seizert, father-in-law: Marvin Baker, and sister-in-law: Candace Seizert
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 521 North 8th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Rachel Hacker will officiate with full military honors following the memorial service at church. Relatives and friends may call at the Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, 1420 22nd Street, Two Rivers, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Roncalli High School, First Lutheran Church, or the Manitowoc Humane Society.
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home in Two Rivers, Wisconsin is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family is very grateful for the superior medical service, kindness, and compassion shown to Ron by the staff of the ICU at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and the responding EMTs from the Two Rivers Fire Department.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 29 to May 5, 2019