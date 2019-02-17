Resources
Ronald Douglas Falkner

Manitowoc - We lost a wonderful husband, father, grandpa and friend on February 4, 2019 in Winter Park, Florida. Ronald Douglas Falkner lived 81 years and leaves us with tons of laughs, love, artwork and knowledge of language, gardening and classical music. He was a Mason and Shriner for many decades. He was a member of the Milwaukee Harmony Lodge Number 261 in Glendale, Wisconsin and we honored his dedication with a service at the Masonic Lodge of Winter Park on Saturday, February 9th. We love you and miss you, Pop Pop! Carole, Eric, Leah, Emily, Nick and Jeff and all the friends he met along the way.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019
