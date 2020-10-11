Ronald E. Khail
Manitowoc - Ronald E. Khail, AKA Ronnie or Pops, age 82, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation after a short battle of esophageal cancer.
He was born on June 3, 1938 in Manitowoc, son of the late Vivian and Anton Khail. Ronald graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1957. Ronald married the love of his life, Patricia Smith on September 27, 1969, which they were able to celebrate 51 years of marriage. He was a proud and loving father to three sons and one daughter.
In Ronald's 40+ years of his career, he was employed at Mirro, Manitowoc Shipbuilding, Copps and Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry. He was an avid sports lover, always cheering for the Brewers, Bucks and Packers. Ronald loved to bowl in bowling leagues with family, friends and his grandchildren. He also spent many hours watching Nascar. He loved to go to local race tracks and fish, especially on his boat in his younger years. You could always find Ronald outside soaking up the sun, listening to his radio and making conversation with anyone who would walk by. He always had a witty comment for anyone and a great sense of humor.
Ronald is survived by his wife: Pat; three children: Jeff (Pat) Khail, Sr., Kevin Khail (significant other: Julie Burns), Kari (Chris) Koller, all of Manitowoc; nine grandchildren: Jamie (Richard) Grainger, Jeffrey Khail, Jr., Tami (Dan) Rush, Jason Khail (significant other Brandi Damman), Steven Khail, Scottie Khail, Jr., Emily Khail (significant other: Tyler Duckart), Bailie Koller (significant other: Alyssa Clark), and Peter Koller; 13 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Ronald was also a huge father figure to Mike Ornales and Tracy & Rob Brandt and made a huge influence on their lives in their early teenage years to the very end of Ronald's amazing life. Some other important friends in his life were Paul Zlatoklavek, John Schultz and Donald Mailand. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son: Scott Khail, Sr.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Pastor Greg Howard. Ronald's cremated remains will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
The family would like to express their gratitude towards the staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, especially Dr. Saphner, the staff at Manitowoc Health and Rehab, and also the hospice staff of Aurora, especially nurse Jason F.