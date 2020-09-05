Ronald E. Strzyzewski
Manitowoc - Ronald E. Strzyzewski, age 82, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Thursday evening, September 3, 2020 at his residence.
Ron was born on August 3, 1938 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Harry and Margaret Krueger Strzyzewski. Ron was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1956. Following high school he entered the United States Navy. During his tour of duty Ron served with great pride on the Air Craft Carrier Forrestal in the Mediterranean Sea. After his honorable discharge Ron returned to Manitowoc and continued his education for the following two years at the Tool and Die Design School of Engineering in Manitowoc. He then became employed with Manitowoc Engineering until 1981 then followed by employment with the Manitowoc Public School System as the head custodian at Jackson Elementary School until he retired in 2003. On September 22, 1962 he married Lynne M. Breivogel at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. They were happily married for 57 years. Ron had a strong presence in his church where he was an active member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church where he served as the church treasurer, served on the church council, and also was an usher at the church. Ron was also a member of the AMVETS Post #99, Golden Kiwanis Club where he worked with children in the Golden Kiwanis Program, along with bowling and golfing leagues. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and coached his children's youth sports teams. Ron loved gardening, enjoyed biking, fishing, walking, and many other outdoor activities and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynne, three sons, Scott (Julie) Strzyzewski, Corona de Tuscon, AZ, Jeffrey (Estela) Strzyzewski, Romeoville, IL, and Todd (Kari) Strzyzewski, Manitowoc; five grandchildren, Tyler (Danielle) Strzyzewski, Brock (Shelly) Strzyzewski, Erek Strzyzewski and his special friend Natalia, Amanda Strzyzewski, and Logan Strzyzewski; six great grandchildren, Owen, Bryson, Corbin, Kipton, Micah, and Rhea; one sister and two brothers, Mary Anne Wegner, Two Rivers, John (Nancy) Strzyzewski, Manitowoc, and Roger (Mary) Strzyzewski, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Margaret Strzyzewski and one daughter in infancy, Connie.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church, 916 Pine Street, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. David Laabs. Relatives and friends may call at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Military honors will be accorded by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #731 at the church following the church services. A luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials in Ron's name to the Golden Kiwanis Club or Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Although we mourn his death and will miss him every day, we are blessed by each and every moment we had with him and all of the lessons he taught us along the way.
