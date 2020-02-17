Services
Ronald John Leurquin

Ronald John Leurquin

Manitowoc - Ronald John Leurquin, age 66, a resident of Manitowoc, climbed the stairway to Heaven on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence.

Ron was a man with simple needs that was committed to his wife, Linda and was a loving family man. He will live on forever in his family's hearts and memories.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Gary Drzdwieski officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the memorial service. Following the memorial service, a reception for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. To submit online condolences to the family and to view a complete obituary, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The family requests that in lieu of flowers due to family allergies for memorials in Ron's name.

Ron's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice (especially to Jason) for all of the care and compassion they provided to the entire family.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
