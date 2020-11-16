1/1
Ronald L. Bursek
Ronald L. Bursek

Racine - Ronald Lee Bursek was called to his eternal rest on November 4th, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.

Ron was born in Manitowoc, WI on February 7, 1946, son of the late William and Eleanor (nee: Fischer) Bursek. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Carol Ann Fandrick on August 17, 1968.

Public visitation will be held Friday November 20th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Father Howard Haase will honor Ron with a private family funeral service on Saturday November 21st, 2020 with internment to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. You may witness the live service by going to Ron's obituary on the funeral home website and clicking the link at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Ron's name to the family to establish a scholarship for female engineering candidates at UW-Madison.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
November 16, 2020
I have so many great memories of times we were friends from 7th grade through high school. Ron, Danny, Jim and I were always playing hoop or sheepshead or eating at Lates. May the Peace of The Lord be with you.
Jeff pech
November 16, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Ron's passing. Worked with him at WNG and respected him , his ability to work with people and handle situations. One great guy!
Gail Kruppstadt
November 16, 2020
I am so very sad to learn of Ron's passing. I met Ron through the Downtown Kiwanis and loved to see his family volunteer at our fundraising events. My thoughts and prayers are with Carol and the entire Bursek family...
Tammie Sorenson
November 16, 2020
I worked with Ron at WNG in Racine. He was a very kind man and always ready to lend a hand or make me smile. My heartfelt condolences.
Etta Stanfield
November 16, 2020
Carol, so sorry for your loss. Ron was a good man and boss.
Mary Durkee
November 15, 2020
SYMPATHIES FROM LONG TIME FRIEND. I REMEMBER MANY YEARS AGO RON AND I WERE ALTAR BOYS AT AN EARLY MORNING MASSAT ST. PAULS CHURCH. WE WERE TAKING THE WATER AND WINE UP TO THE PRIEST. WHEN ONE OF US STEPPED ON THE OTHERS CASSOCK, ONE OF US GRABBED THE OTHER FOR SUPPORT AND WE BOTH ENDED UP TUMBLING DOWN THE STEPS, SPILLING THE WATER AND WIN ALL OVER. I REMEMBER FATHER DICK DOUBLING OVER IN LAUGHTER AT THE TWO STUMBLE BUMS LAYING AT THE BOTTOM OF THE STEPS COVERED WITH W & W. TO MAKE MATTERS WORSE HERE WERE THREE PEWS FILLED WITH ABOUT 25 NUNS THERE. I THINK WE WERE KICKED OUT OF ALTAR BOYS FOR THAT.
Lawrence Kaderabek
