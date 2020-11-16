Ronald L. Bursek



Racine - Ronald Lee Bursek was called to his eternal rest on November 4th, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI.



Ron was born in Manitowoc, WI on February 7, 1946, son of the late William and Eleanor (nee: Fischer) Bursek. It was there that he met and married the love of his life, Carol Ann Fandrick on August 17, 1968.



Public visitation will be held Friday November 20th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Father Howard Haase will honor Ron with a private family funeral service on Saturday November 21st, 2020 with internment to follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. You may witness the live service by going to Ron's obituary on the funeral home website and clicking the link at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Ron's name to the family to establish a scholarship for female engineering candidates at UW-Madison.









