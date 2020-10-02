Ronald "Ronnie" Riemer
Collins - Ronald "Ronnie" Riemer, age 71, of Collins, was called to his salvation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Ronnie was born on June 25, 1949 in Collins, son of the late Marvin and Selma (Braun) Riemer. He served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On April 21, 1979, he married Dayna Lou Schmidt. She preceded him in death on August 3, 2013. Ronnie was employed most of his life at the Collins Mill. He later drove truck for CP Feeds until his retirement. He was also a member of the Collins Fire Department for 25 years, serving as their Treasurer and a Captain at the time of his retirement. Ronnie enjoyed cruises, vacations, playing cards, and spending time with his wife and family.
He is survived by his brother and two sisters-in-law: Howard (Beverly) Riemer, New Holstein and Jacqueline Kriescher, Green Bay; brother-in-law: Kenton (Mary Ann) Schmidt, Manitowoc; special niece: Wanda (Alan) Schmitz and family friends: Wendy (Doug) Schaefer; several godchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Dayna, a brother: Harold Riemer, an infant brother and infant sister; father-in-law and mother-in-law: William and Esther (Habermann) Schmidt; and other relatives.
Private services were held, and he was laid to rest next to Dayna at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Collins.
Online condolences may be made at www.pielhopwieting.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church, Collins. Cards may be sent to: Wanda Schmitz, 1717 Sunset Lane, New Holstein, WI 53061.
The Pielhop Wieting Funeral Homes of Brillion & Reedsville is assisting the family.