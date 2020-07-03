Ronald "Ron" SchwankeBrillion - Ronald "Ron" A. Schwanke, age 76, of Brillion, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.Ron was born on August 9, 1943 in Manitowoc, son of the late Ervin and Hilma (Horn) Schwanke. He was a graduate of Reedsville High School, class of 1961. On May 3, 1997, he married Bernadette Tienor at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clarks Mills. Ron was a crop and dairy farmer his entire life, also working at the Whitelaw Co-op for a time and retiring from the Ariens Co. He did snowmobile racing in his younger years. Ron and Bernadette enjoyed going to antique shows and auctions together, as well as spending time with family and friends.He is survived by his wife, Bernadette of Brillion; one sister: Audrey Koch of Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Frank and Evelyn (Acker) Tienor; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Eldred (Audrey) Schwanke and infant baby girl Tienor; one sister and five brothers-in-law: Jeanette (Hugo) Woldt, William Koch, and three infant baby boys Tienor; three nephews: Daryl, David, and Dennis, and other relatives.Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. (NOON) on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Pomeroy. Entombment will be at Knollwood Mausoleum.Friend may call at Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion on Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will conclude the evening, led by Seminarian Patrick Costello. The visitation will continue on Tuesday morning at church from 10:00 p.m. until the time of the Mass.Online condolences may be made.Bernadette would like to thank all of the staffs at the Bellin Clinic in Brillion, Bellin Hospital, St. Paul Elder Home in Kaukauna, and her supportive and helpful neighbors through this time.