Ronald "Ron" Sweetman



Sturgeon Bay - Surrounded by his family, Ronald Richard Sweetman, 80, of Sturgeon Bay went to his heavenly home to be in the presence of his Savior on Sunday, October 4, 2020, after a 1 ½ year struggle with cancer.



Ron was born in Manitowoc on August 30, 1940, to Walter and Violet (Potratz) Sweetman. He was a 1958 graduate of Lincoln HS, Manitowoc, WI and served his country in the US Navy from 1958 - 1961. He retired after 34 years of employment at Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay.



Ron married Audrey Klann on July 7, 1962, at St. John-St. James Lutheran Church, Reedsville, WI. They were blessed with two children, Christine and Scott and three granddaughters, Amber Young, and Jessica and Lauren Sweetman. He was a longtime and faithful member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.



In his early years, Ron played with many slow pitch softball teams in Door County. He also played fast pitch softball for 12 years, winning 2 championships with some great players behind him. He also enjoyed bowling for a number of years. In later years, Ron spent time umpiring games at the softball field.



Some of the best times Ron enjoyed were spent watching Christine and Scott participate in high school sports. He truly treasured the time he spent with family.



More recently, Ron enjoyed reading autobiographies and spy fiction, doing crossword puzzles, WDOR Trivia, and playing sheepshead and cribbage with friends.



Surviving are his wife, Audrey; children, Christine (Michael) Young, Hancock, MI; Scott (Kelly) Sweetman, Appleton; granddaughters, Amber (fiancé, Kyle McLean) Young, Bozeman, MT; Jessica and Lauren Sweetman, Appleton, WI; sister-in-law, JoAnn Krahn, Brillion, WI; brother-in-law, Gene (Kathy) Klann, Greensboro, NC; and many family and friends.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ludene and Richard Stock; and brother-in-law, Howard Krahn.



Friends may call at St. Peter's Lutheran Church on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am by the Rev. Carl Schroeder. Burial with military honors will be conducted at Schumacher Cemetery. Face masks are required, and social distancing measures will be implemented for all in attendance. Memorial donations are requested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Tuition Assistance Fund. Forbes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









