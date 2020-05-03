|
|
Ronald W. Sickinger
Cato - Ronald W. Sickinger, age 80, of Cato, died unexpectedly at his residence on April 28, 2020 shortly after doing what he loved - running his beagles at a nearby park.
Ron was born on March 26, 1940 in Manitowoc, son of the late Gerhardt and Elfreida (Fischer) Sickinger. On October 23, 1965, he married the love of his life, the former Carol L. Soucy at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Manitowoc.
Ron was a 1958 graduate of Valders High School. From 1959 through 1962, he served in the United States Army, including a deployment in Korea. Ron worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator for Schuette Construction and Vinton Construction, retiring in 2002. He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local 139 and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clarks Mills.
He found success in a diverse set of hobbies that helped define who Ron was as a person. He won the state championship in high school wrestling and the NRA nationals in drag racing. He was active in livestock genetics and operated Diggers Genetic Consulting. Ron's passion was in raising beagles, which he did successfully for over 50 years. He won many breeder's awards, raised 40 master hunter and field champions, and bred twelve generations of field champions.
If you knew Ron, you know that he was quick to strike up a conversation with just about anyone and enjoyed staying in touch with his huge network of friends. He was kind, caring, well-liked, and will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his wife: Carol Sickinger, Cato; two daughters and sons-in-law: Stacy (Kelly) Wessel, East Troy, Lindy (Jeff) Mayerl, Cedarburg; two grandchildren: Norah and Sam Ronald Mayerl; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: JoAnn (Bob) Waier, Charlotte Mezera, Phyllis (Gary Smith) McCanna; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: William (June) Soucy, Rita (David) Williams. Nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Gerhardt and Elfreida Sickinger; one brother and sister-in-law: Jerry (Audrey) Sickinger; and one sister and two brothers-in-law: Doris (Harold) Brandl, Gene Mezera.
Private family services have taken place due to precautions put in place by state health officials. A memorial service and public visitation will be announced at a later date by the Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 3, 2020