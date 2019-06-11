|
|
Rosalie M. Lutterman
Manitowoc - Rosalie M. Lutterman, age 89, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by everyone she loved.
Mom was born on May 11, 1930 to Ray and Lucille Hayward. She lived and went to school in Manitowoc and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. Mom married the love of her life, Al Lutterman on October 14, 1950 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Manitowoc.
Family was everything to mom. She was so proud of the fact that as an only child, her family was so large. Anytime family would visit they could never leave until Mom took them to Lates for cheese curds and Beernstens for ice cream. She always said eat your chocolate, it comes from a bean so it is a vegetable. When grandkids came around Mom was so excited, a whole new generation of sleepovers and school functions to watch, more cards to play. She felt so blessed.
Mom loved watching the Packers with the boys and she loved talking through the whole game which would drive them crazy. All of our family get togethers were filled with lots of card games, lemon bars and some pineapple cottage cheese salad no one ate. Every time we were together, Mom would love to say, "Your dad would have just loved this." Especially the grandkids and great grandkids.
Mom always collected angels. We always had angels watching over us. More than 200 which would explain the soft feathers we always found.
Mom was the most giving person we knew, adopting families for the holidays, helping with school supplies and food drives. Mom was a devoted Christian and prayed the rosary every day. She had a fond attachment to St. Gerard and told us always to pray to St. Anthony.
Our Mom was the star above our tree. We love you Mom. Thank you for our life and all you taught us. We will miss you but our hearts are filled with joy to know you and daddy are together again.
"The greatest educators in the world are mothers. Homes are their classrooms, children are their pupils. Rarely does anyone else leave as deep an influence on anyone as does a mother on her children." - Rev. Berlin Roll
Survivors include her six children: Mike (Lynn) Lutterman, Sue (Steve) Naidl, Tom (Susan) Lutterman, Kay (Kevin) Rocklewitz, Dave (Penny) Lutterman, Al (Denise) Lutterman; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren and two on the way; a special cousin: (Sister) Lois Gessler; one sister-in-law: Jay Van Dorn; and many nieces and nephews. Mom was preceded in death by her parents: Ray and Lucille Hayword; her husband: Alois Lutterman; one daughter-in-law: Sharon Lutterman; and a great grandson: Matthew.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Frances of Assisi on Grand (1416 Grand Ave), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will conclude the visitation at 7:00 p.m. led by Rev. Richard Klingeisen. The visitation will continue on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
We would like to thank the amazing staff at the Artisan Assisted Living for the wonderful care you have given Mom. We have made so many new friends. We would also like to thank Hospice Nurse Plain Jane, you rock! As special thank you to Nancy Mac and Norma for all of the rides to breakfast and lunches. Mom appreciated your visits and friendship throughout the years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 11, 2019