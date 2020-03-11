|
Rose C. Sleger
Manitowoc - Rose C. Sleger, age 98, of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
Rose was born on November 18, 1921 in the town of Kossuth, daughter of the late Edward J. and Julia (Oswald) Yohanek. She graduated in 1939 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School and continued her education with two years at Manitowoc County Normal Teachers College. Prior to her marriage, Rose taught school in the town of Franklin. On June 7, 1944 Rose married Jerome "Romy" Sleger at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Kellnersville. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2003. Rose was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, the parishes St. Clare Society and the Manitowoc Senior Center. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
She is survived by one daughter: Carol Lyons, Two Rivers; one son and daughter-in-law: Lloyd (Kay) Sleger, Two Rivers; 4 grandchildren: Brett (Suzanne) Lyons, Green Bay, Christopher Lyons, Manitowoc, Eric (Johanna Kaperi) Sleger, Finland, Casey (Katie) Sleger, Rochester, MN; 9 great-grandchildren: Alex, Jenna, Haiden, Logan, Vincent, Camryn, Kylie, Emilia and Elias; one brother: Edward Yohanek, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Julia Yohanek; her husband: Jerome "Romy" Sleger; one brother and two sisters-in-law: John (Florence) Yohanek, Delores Yohanek, two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: John (Viola) Sleger, Marcella (Sid) Sindelar.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Bill Evans will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment to follow at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call on Monday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020