Rose F. LeClair
Two Rivers - Rose F. LeClair, age 90, resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully Wednesday afternoon, February 19, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Rose was born in Manitowoc on October 30, 1929 to Joseph and Rose (Kellner) Welnicke and has been a lifelong area resident. On October 6, 1951, she married David J. LeClair in Two Rivers. David preceded her in death June 19, 1966. Over the years, Rose worked at Paragon Electric, Two Rivers Community Hospital, and the Hamilton Home, in addition to raising her family. She enjoyed getting together with her group of friends for morning coffee, Bus Trips with friends, traveling, baking, and gardening. Above all, Rose enjoyed the time spent with her family. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her nine children: Linda LeClair, Allen (Lori) LeClair, Joanne (Larry) Raatz, Theresa (Dennis) Elsen, Dennis (Mary) LeClair, Annette (Dennis) Popelars, Greg LeClair, Christopher (Kay) LeClair, and Judy (Mark) Nolting; her grandchildren: Holly (Ash) Bronk, Matthew LeClair (fiancé, Samantha), Haley Raatz (fiancé, Zachary), Tracy Raatz, Kristin (Roman) Valler, Gregory (Katrina) Elsen, Karen Wordell, JoAnn (Andy) Eckert, Jon (Erin) Popelars, Michael (Alyssa) Popelars; Max, Joel and Kyle LeClair; Rachel, Heather and Ryan LeClair; Lucas (Megan) Nolting, Jacob (Paige) Nolting, Nicholas Nolting, and Christina Nolting; thirteen great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She is further survived by one brother, Edwin (Geraldine) Welnicke; one brother-in-law, Allen LeClair; and two sisters-in-law: Winnie LeClair, and Ione (Ben) Graycarek; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Joseph and Rose Welnicke; and her husband, David; she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Barbara LeClair; one granddaughter, Misty Iles; one grandson, David LeClair; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: George and Mary LeClair; brothers and sisters: Alice (James) Blanchard, Mary (Ray) Evenson, Paul (Bette) Welnicke, Frank (Joyce) Welnicke, Ervin (Jeannie) Welnicke, Joseph (Marie) Welnicke; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Germaine (Diana) LeClair, Sylvester (Ida) LeClair, Ben LeClair, Raphael LeClair, Leon LeClair, Roger LeClair, Doris LeClair, Agnes Ann (Roman) Denissen, and Jude (Donna) LeClair.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Dave Pleier, with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the LeClair family with funeral arrangements.
The LeClair family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the ER Staff at Aurora Medical Center, especially Claire Pekarek, and the caregivers of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice, especially Cariann Petri and Rachel Kummer for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Rose. Special Thanks also to Carey Willman of Aurora Two Rivers Clinic for her loving care and kindness; and to Fr. Dave Pleier for his visits, prayers, and spiritual support over Mom's final days. The kindness extended is very much appreciated by our entire family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020