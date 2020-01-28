|
|
Rose Marie Malick
Manitowoc - Rose Marie Malick, age 83, a Manitowoc resident, passed away early Monday morning, January 20, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center of Manitowoc County.
Rose Marie was born on January 29, 1936 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Clifford J. and Regina T. (Komosa) Briggs, Sr. She was a graduate of Bradford High School in Kenosha with the class of 1954. On November 6, 1954 she married Robert J. Malick in Kenosha, WI. He preceded her in death on October 23, 2009. Rose Marie worked for many years as a secretary and bookkeeper for WOMT radio in Manitowoc. She was active with the Girl Scouts, VFW Auxiliary and the Red Cross.
Survivors include her three children and their spouses: Annette (Tom) Wunsch, Robert (Carol) Malick, Denise (Steve) Bricco, all of Manitowoc; five grandchildren: Nick (Jodie) Wunsch, Jennifer (Justin) Poggemann, Christine Malick, Liz (Ben) Dekanich, and Tori (Jarold) Teunissen; 5 great grandchildren; one brother: Clifford J. (Donna) Briggs, Jr, Pleasant Prairie, WI; one brother-in-law: Richard (Mary) Malick, Naples, FL; one sister-in-law: Marge Molski, Stevens Point. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers-in-law: Orin Malick and Red Molski.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and funeral services will be held at 11 am on February 29, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 N. 14th Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial of her cremated remains to take place at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on February 29, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc, from 9 am until 10:45 am.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020