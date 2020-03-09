|
Rose Marie Metzger, age 92, a lifelong Manitowoc resident, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Shady Lane Assisted Living.
She was born on January 29, 1928 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Clara (Kohlbeck) Spaeth. On February 2, 1946 Rose married William G. Metzger Jr. at St. James Episcopal Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on February 26, 1986. Rose was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Survivors include three children: Richard (Jeanne) Metzger, Judy Grapentine, and Steven Metzger, all of Manitowoc; eight grandchildren: Renee (Ron) Jacobson, Ryan (Tiffany) Metzger, Stacey Nelson, Carey (Scot) Hoerth, Erica (Mark) Janssen, Jamie (Jason) Haines, Michelle (Robert) Bergin Jr., and Steven A. Metzger; great-grandchildren: Andrew and Becca Jacobson, Clarice Jacobson Horkman, Camille Jacobson, Emma and Lillian Metzger, Cameron Hoerth, Ian Nelson, Megan and Ashlynn Dokey, Adam, Amber, and Alex Haines, Cody and Sydney Bergin, and Kimberly Metzger. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friend also survive.
She is preceded in death by her husband: William Metzger Jr.; one grandson: Ricky Metzger; one great-grandson: Alex Nelson; and her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and other relatives and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services have been held. Rose will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the Metzger family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Wendy and Sue at Shady Lane Assisted Living, as well as longtime friend Betty Anderson for the care and compassion they have shown to Rose.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020