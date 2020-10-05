Rose Mary A. Lambert
Manitowoc - Rose Mary A. Lambert, age 89, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls with her loving family at her side.
Rose Mary was born on January 2, 1931, in the town of Kossuth, daughter of the late John and Rose (Delsman) Kochan. She grew up at Francis Creek and was a 1949 graduate of Mishicot High School. On October 6, 1951 Rose Mary married Robert J. Lambert at St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek. Robert preceded her in death on June 26, 1991. Rose Mary was a stay at home mother until her children were in school and became an employee of the Manitowoc Police Department retiring March 1, 1996 after 25 years serving as a record clerk.
Rose Mary was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Clare Society, the Catholic Knights, Prayer Shawl, and the Quilter's Guild. She enjoyed quilting, flower gardening, playing Scrabble and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her four children and their spouses: Donald (Ann) Lambert, Germantown, Mark (Kay) Lambert, Manitowoc, Cheri (Arnold "Butch") Herzog, Champlin, MN, Michele Christensen, Amherst; one daughter-in-law: Edith Lambert, Baldwin, MS; nine grandchildren: Christopher (Jennifer) Lambert, Brandon Lambert, Katherine Lambert, Madeline Lambert, Sarah Lambert, Elizabeth Lambert, Paul (Laura) Herzog, Lisa (Brent) Hoffman, Chad (Lauren) Herzog; two step-grandchildren: Amanda (Dru) Allen, Marsha Price; nine great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law: Mary Jane (Ronald) Burish, Bradenton, FL; two sisters-in-law: Lorraine Kochan, Manitowoc, Joan Kochan, Manitowoc, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Rose Kochan; her husband: Robert J. Lambert; one son: David Lambert; one son-in-law: Jeff Christensen; two brothers: Ralph Kochan, Donald Kochan; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Betty (James) Foreman.
Private family services will be held at St. Francis of Assis Parish on Waldo, Manitowoc. The Rev. Jason Blahnik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial, with entombment to follow at the Calvary Mausoleum, Manitowoc. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish or Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all the loving compassionate care given to Mom and her family and a special thank you to Patrick Schwalbe for all of his prayers and his daily praying of the rosary since mom's auto accident on August 13, 2020.