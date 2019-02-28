|
|
Rose Mary Cox
Manitowoc - Rose Mary Cox, age 101, of Manitowoc, died early Friday evening, February 15, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Rose Mary was born on August 24, 1917 in Kewaunee, daughter of the late Adolph and Bessie (Lastfoka) Hamachek. She graduated with the class of 1935 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. On march 9, 1940 Rose Mary married Paul Cox in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and a past member of the Eastern Star. Rose Mary enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, reading, bowling and golfing.
She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law: Cheryl (Jerry) Thompson, Rapids City, SD; Barbara (Terry) Buck, Manitowoc; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Adolph and Bessie Hamachek; her husband: Paul Cox; one brother and sister-in-law: Adolph "Hammy" (Jean) Hamachek Jr.; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Florence (Donald) Zima; Evelyn (James) Kolar.
Per Rose Mary's wishes no services will be held. Burial of her cremated remains took place at Knollwood Mausoleum. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. On line condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for all the compassionate care given to Rose Mary.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019