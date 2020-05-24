Services
Rose Mary Nenahlo

Rose Mary Nenahlo Obituary
Rose Mary Nenahlo

Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Rose Mary Nenahlo, of Two Rivers, passed quietly in her sleep after an extended illness, on May 17, 2020 in Manitowoc.

Rose Mary was born in Sioux Fall, S.D., daughter of the late Leo and Mary Ann (Even) Schrup. She was united in marriage to Willard Sperry on August 23, 1952. Rose Mary was later married to Robert Nenahlo on July 12, 1992 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Two Rivers. He survives.

Rose Mary was the secretary and full time bookkeeper for Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Two Rivers for almost 40 years as well as a member of the Ladies of Holy Redeemer.

Rose Mary is survived by her husband: Robert Nenahlo, Two Rivers; two daughters and a son-in-law: Mary Sperry, Green Bay; Annette (Dr. Henry) Homburger, Rochester, MN. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Robert Schrup.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial of Rose Mary's cremated remains will take place at St. Michael's cemetery, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Expresssions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Nenahlo family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 24, 2020
