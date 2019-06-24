|
RoseMary Borths
Two Rivers - RoseMary Borths, age 84, of 2300 13th Street, Two Rivers, died peacefully Friday afternoon, June 21, 2019 at the Felician Village in Manitowoc, surrounded by her loving family.
RoseMary was born in Two Rivers on November 26, 1934 to Henry and Mary (Ploor) Meyer. She attended St. Mark's Catholic Grade School and Washington High School in Two Rivers, graduating with the class of 1953. On June 26, 1954, she married LeRoy F. Borths at St. Mark's Catholic Church. Over the years, Rosie was employed at Kressge's, Flemal Footwear, Mirro Aluminum, Rollies South Side Market and served as a waitress at the Two Rivers Elks Club. She was very involved with the Ladies of St. Mark's, where she held several offices; she was one of the founder's of the Ladies Dartball League in Two Rivers; served as cook & volunteer at the Two Rivers Senior Center; and served on the Board for Manitowoc County ADRC. Rosie enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, reading, bowling, playing dartball, doing puzzles and ceramics.
Rosie is survived by her husband, LeRoy; her three children: Kathleen and Richard Wondrash, Guy and Dawn Borths, Barbara Borths and partner, Anthony Burish, all of Two Rivers; four grandchildren: Kristian (Gina) Wondrash, Tamara (Brian) Hooker, Cynthia (Jason) DePas, and Douglas (Kristin) Borths; two step grandchildren: Amber Wachowski and Adam "Bud" Wachowski; adopted granddaughter: Meredythe Torres; great grandson, Ethan Wondrash and step great-granddaughter, Allison Schneider. She is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Sandra (Frank) Bezemek of Necedah, Dorothy Borths of Algoma; and a brother-in-law, Marvin Borths of Neilsville; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and "Grandma Mary" Meyer; a great-granddaughter, Emmah Rose Wondrash; two sisters, one brother, and nine brothers & sisters-in-law.
Rosie's funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 (The day which would have been Rosie and LeRoy's 65th wedding anniversary). The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. Dave Pleier at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Wednesday morning from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. There will be no Tuesday evening visitation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers is assisting the Borths family with funeral arrangements.
The Borths family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Felician Village - Next Step Rehab. Unit for the wonderful care and compassion given to Rosie during her time there.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 24, 2019