Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home
Plymouth, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy A. Miller


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy A. Miller

Plymouth - Roy Alfred Miller, age 89, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, March 22, 2019.

He was born in Plymouth on February 5, 1930, a son of the late Edgar and Vera (Ball) Miller.

Roy graduated from Plymouth High School in 1948.

On September 16, 1950, he married Bette Suckow, the mother of his children, at St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth, WI.

Roy served in the United States Army beginning in 1948. He was in the 32nd Division, and served with the 1st Constabulary BOE in Germany. He was the Administrative Tech at the National Guard Armory in Plymouth for 36 years before retiring in 1985.

In 1990, he married Carol Mitwede and were later divorced.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and painting.

Roy was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Plymouth.

He is survived by: Two children: Karen (Dave) Miller of Manitowoc and Gina Voland of Kiel; Ten grandchildren: Eric, Melissa (Jim), Carrie (Mike), Jeff, Justin (Camisha), Adam (Ange), Colin (Amy), Evan (Emily), Brock, and Mia (Fiancé: Brandon); Many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Son: Kevin Miller and Brother: Kenneth W. Miller.

A Celebration of Roy's life will be held on Sunday (March 24, 2019) from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now