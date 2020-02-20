|
|
Roy J. Petska
Two Rivers - Roy J. Petska, age 79, a resident of Shoto, entered eternal life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Weston.
Roy was born on March 16, 1940 in Maple Grove, Manitowoc County. He was the son of the late Raymond and Bernadine Munhall Petska. Roy attended Mishicot High School and graduated with the class of 1958. He served his country with the United States Army from 1960 to 1963 overseas in Germany. Roy was very proud to belong to the Army Corps of Engineers #237 Combat Engineering Division. After his honorable discharge he returned home and became employed with Anheuser Busch for 38 years from where he retired. On May 16, 1964 he married Donna J. Meissner at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Roy was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Shoto Conservation Club and Shoto River Riders Snowmobile Club, Elks Club, Amvets Post #88, and the Teamsters Local Union. Roy enjoyed his Friday morning coffee clutch with his group of friends at the Shell Dairy Queen, hunting, fishing, landscaping and birdwatching. He was also a very good cook and an avid Los Angeles Rams football fan.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna; one son, Joseph Petska, Two Rivers; two brothers and one sister, Orrin (Mary) Petska, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Edward Petska, Marble, North Carolina, Colleen Petska and significant other, Timothy Gahan, Manitowoc; numerous nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Bernadine Petska, one brother, Lyle Petska, and two sisters, Constance Yauger and Patsy Ann Lyon.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Bill Evans. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum. Relatives and friends may call at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Following the funeral service military rites will be accorded by the Amvets Post #88. A luncheon will follow at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorials for a memorial fund being established in Roy's name. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020