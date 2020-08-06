Roy P. Hoffman
Branch - Roy Peter Hoffman, age 77, a longtime resident Branch, died on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King.
Roy was born on April 15, 1943 in Two Rivers to the late Harold and Eva (Gauthier) Hoffman. He graduated from Mishicot High School in 1960 and enlisted in the US Navy from 1960 to 1964. Roy married the former Elizabeth "Betty" Reedy on May 29, 1971 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kellnersville, WI. He was employed with Wisconsin Public Service in January of 1972 as a lineman until he transferred to Kewaunee Nuclear Power Plant in 1976 until his retirement in 2000 as a Plant Safety Officer. Roy had a passion for fire science and taught fire science for Lakeshore Technical College and Northeast Technical College. Roy was a kind, thoughtful, generous, and community-minded guy. He served various roles including Fire Chief on the Branch Fire Department, a member of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association, the Wisconsin State Firefighters Association, and was past President of the Wisconsin Society of Fire Service Instructors. He is an active member with Kempten Standing VWF Post 1753 in Mishicot and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Roy enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, camping, and volunteering to support rural firefighting across the United States.
Survivors include Roy's wife of 49 years, Betty; three children and a daughter-in-law, Miki Gould, Wausau; Joe (Jennifer) Hoffman, Hartland; and Kimberly Hoffman, Suamico; three grandchildren, Denver Gould III, Gabriella Hoffman and Will Hoffman; two sisters and brothers-in-laws: Kay (Ralph) Nooker and Lou (Martin Quam Hoffman; brother, Chuck (Karen) Hoffman; also other relatives and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Eva Hoffman; and sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Tom Nowak.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Johnson officiating. Military rites will be accorded by Mishicot VFW Post 7753 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home immediately following the funeral service. A luncheon for family and friends with then be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation will take place at a later date with burial of Roy's cremated remains at Branch Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Roy's name.
Roy's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King for all of the care they provided. Also, special thanks to all of Roy's friends and family who supported him through his battle with dementia.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.